South Africa's new national minimum wage will take effect from January 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier this month, ensuring workers earn $1.42 an hour in Africa's most industrialised economy.

Ramaphosa last month signed into law the national minimum wage bill, part of efforts by the government to tackle wage inequality in South Africa.

The National Minimum Wage Act sets the minimum wage at 20 rand ($1.42) an hour, equal to 3,500 rand per month.

TRT World's Crystal Orderson reports.