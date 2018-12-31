WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Africa's minimum wage to take effect from new year
Supporters of the minimum wage say it will reduce inequality and stimulate economic growth as workers spend more. But critics say it could lead to increased unemployment.
South Africa's minimum wage to take effect from new year
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the law in November and the new National Minimum Wage Act will come into force on the first day of the New Year. / TRTWorld
December 31, 2018

South Africa's new national minimum wage will take effect from January 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier this month, ensuring workers earn $1.42 an hour in Africa's most industrialised economy.

Ramaphosa last month signed into law the national minimum wage bill, part of efforts by the government to tackle wage inequality in South Africa.

The National Minimum Wage Act sets the minimum wage at 20 rand ($1.42) an hour, equal to 3,500 rand per month.

TRT World's Crystal Orderson reports.

Recommended

Mixed reactions

Supporters of the minimum wage say it will reduce inequality and stimulate economic growth as workers spend more.

But critics say it could lead to increased unemployment, already at record highs, because some employers won't be able to afford to pay the minimum wage.

The government has said that while the national minimum wage will not end income inequality, it was the first step towards addressing the clamour for a living wage.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change