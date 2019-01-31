WORLD
4 MIN READ
Why is Malaysia’s monarchy so unique compared to other kingdoms?
Instead of following the bloodline, nine royal families use an electoral system to choose the next Malaysian monarch for a five-year term.
Why is Malaysia’s monarchy so unique compared to other kingdoms?
The sixth Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Abdullah ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah, center left, and his consort Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, sit on their thrones during their coronation at Istana Abu Bakar Palace in Padang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. / AP
January 31, 2019

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, of Malaysia's central Pahang state, was sworn in as the country's 16th king on Thursday, following the surprise resignation of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan on January 6.

A Southeast Asian country, located in the Malay peninsula and the island of Borneo, Malaysia is a former British colony, which gained independence in 1963.

A federation made up of 13 states, Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy at both federal and state level.

Officially the king of Malaysia is the head of state, as well as serving as the supreme commander of the armed forces and also serving as the top cleric for the country's dominant religion Islam. The king is seen as the upholder of both Malay and Islamic values. He, however, has to act in accordance with the will of the cabinet and parliament.

The king's role in Malaysia is largely ceremonial. Some of his duties include swearing in prime ministers and issuing royal pardons, such as in the case of former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim who was convicted of sodomy and corruption, who was released from prison last year.

The king is also responsible for promoting democracy to the federal states. What makes the Malaysian monarchy unique from other countries is that the king is crowned through an election process rather than succession through the bloodline.

Malaysia has nine royal households, who typically take turns to sit on the throne, and the selection of the next king is decided by a vote in the Council of Rulers, made up of all nine royal households.

There are also four state governors who attend the conference but cannot vote.

Recommended

Nine hereditary sultans from each state take turns to be the monarch, called also ‘yang di-pertuan agong’ for five-year terms.

Although royalty is not directly involved in politics, it does have an influence over the political system.

Candidates and politicians generally try to raise and cultivate support from sultans as a way of influencing the voters.

However, not all politicians have had a good relationship with the monarchy. In the early Nineties, then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad withdrew the sultans’ absolute power to veto state and federal legislation through constitutional amendments. 

It even curbed their legal immunity after a series of scandals and incidents involving the royals over the years.

Malaysia’s King Muhammad V abdicated on January 6, after two years on the throne. It is the first time a monarch has stepped down before completing their five-year tenure.

The abrupt departure of Sultan Muhammad V comes weeks after his marriage to a former Russian beauty queen that sparked intense speculation.

However, the palace did not give any explanation of why the king abdicated.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe