Taliban is not seeking a monopoly on power in a future administration in Afghanistan but is looking for ways to co-exist with Afghan institutions, a spokesman for Afghan Taliban's political office in Qatar said on Tuesday.

Wednesday's remarks by Shaheen Suhail are the most conciliatory comments to date from the insurgent group.

He provided them to The Associated Press in an audio message from Qatar, where the Taliban maintains an office.

Suhail said that once US forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban members want to live with other Afghans, "tolerate one another and start life like brothers."

"We believe in an inclusive Afghan world, where all Afghans can see themselves in it," he said.

Suhail's remarks come as the US envoy tasked with resolving Afghanistan's 17-year war has reported progress in his talks with the Taliban.