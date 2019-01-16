The TurkStream gas pipeline is set to become fully operational by the end of 2019, said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

The TurkStream project is an export gas pipeline consisting of two 930-kilometre lines each with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic metres.

The pipeline is set to cross beneath the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and also further extend to Turkey's borders with neighboring countries.

TurkStream's first line is intended for gas supplies to Turkish consumers, while the second is to supply gas to south and southeastern Europe.