Lois Auta’s foray into Nigeria’s male-dominated political space was, for her, a necessity.

“For too long, women have been excluded, discriminated, marginalised, and underrepresented in our government policies and programmes and we are tired of this exclusion,” says Auta who is running to become a member of the House of Representatives, Nigeria’s lower house in the parliament.

Last December, during a phone-in radio programme in which two male opponents running for the same position and 38-year-old Auta were invited to discuss their plans, a male listener called in, and in a matter-of-fact manner, told her to “go and sit down at home; you don’t have anything to offer”, she recalls with a sigh.

That encounter is, in part, a reflection of common cultural stereotypes that challenge women’s role in politics. This, in addition to other barriers like lack of finance, religious beliefs, violence and weak internal party democracy, have held women back for several decades, and the corollary is that men have continued to dominate the political arena as presidents, lawmakers and governors.

Since 1999, when Nigeria returned to democratic governance following years of military rule, no woman has been elected as president, vice president or governor in any of the country’s 36 states.

Jolade Omede, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Political Science in the University of Ilorin in central Nigeria, says women have been playing “subordinate roles”, and have not been “independent political actors”.

Although women constitute about 49 percent of Nigeria’s more than 180 million-strong population, currently only seven out of 109 senators are women and female members make up just 22 of the 360 members in the House of Representatives.

“Female politicians are often reminded of their cultural and religious obligations which require they cede governance to men while they concentrate on the home front,” explains Idayat Hassan, Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), a policy advocacy and research think tank based in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

“It is this stereotypical gender role that gives basis for the marginalisation of women in politics as men are perceived to be the experts in politics.”

It was in recognition of the existing gap that the National Policy on Women was formulated in 2000 and later replaced by the National Gender Policy in 2006, which calls for affirmative action for the greater inclusion of women in politics. Yet, despite these key measures, progress has been slow.

Even the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill, aiming to tackle "all forms of discrimination" against women and consequently promote gender equality in politics, education, employment, marriage, and inheritance, has stalled in the parliament since it was introduced in 2010.

“Most democracies are striving towards good governance and one of the key pillars of good governance is inclusion,” says Nkiru Uzodi, Senior Programme Manager at the Policy and Legal Advocacy Center (PLAC), an Abuja-based nonprofit supporting legislative process and citizen participation in governance.

“In decision-making spaces or platforms people come together and make decisions that affect everybody so having women on these platforms is very important.”

In the run-up to Nigeria’s general elections, starting this Saturday (February 16), more and more organisations are trying to change the trend and get more women into elective positions.

During the past two years, for instance, PLAC has implemented a programme with support from the Ford Foundation to improve women’s political participation and inclusion in decision-making processes. It has also produced a documentary -- UnderRepresented -- to encourage discussions and promote increased women’s political representation.