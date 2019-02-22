Turkish prosecutors on Friday issued arrest warrants for 295 active-duty military personnel linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, according to judicial sources.

Under a probe of the group's infiltration of the Turkish army, Istanbul prosecutors issued warrants for the active-duty soldiers, who are accused of communicating with FETO members through both pay phones and home lines, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

There are high-ranking figures listed in the warrants, including eight majors.