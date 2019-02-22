TÜRKİYE
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 200 suspected FETO-linked soldiers
Istanbul prosecutors issued warrants for the active-duty soldiers, who are accused of communicating with members of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) through both pay phones and home lines.
In Hatay, in an operation against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, 7 people and 1 retired driver from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) were detained. / AA Archive
February 22, 2019

Turkish prosecutors on Friday issued arrest warrants for 295 active-duty military personnel linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, according to judicial sources.

Under a probe of the group's infiltration of the Turkish army, Istanbul prosecutors issued warrants for the active-duty soldiers, who are accused of communicating with FETO members through both pay phones and home lines, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

There are high-ranking figures listed in the warrants, including eight majors.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of the police, military, and the judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
