In the wake of a deadly mass shooting in Virginia, some Democrats and advocates are renewing their push for gun control.

On Friday, a gunman stormed a municipal centre building in Virginia Beach and opened fire, carrying out the 150th mass shooting of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. By the time 40-year-old city employee DeWayne Craddock was shot dead, he’d killed 12 of his coworkers and injured several others, police said.

Although US President Donald Trump condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the victims’ families, Democratic politicians and gun control advocates renewed their calls for swift action on gun control.

“It’s not just mass shootings,” said Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren while addressing a rally in Oakland, California, later that same night.

“It’s the ones that never make the headlines. It’s the kids who are shot at the playground, on the sidewalk, in their own homes. Gun violence touches families every day.”

The following day, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, another Democratic contender, told the California Democratic Convention that the US is witnessing “the normalisation of mass murder in our country”.

“It is time for us as a nation not to normalise the violence and the culture of gun violence,” he said, urging voters to “take the fight to the NRA [National Rifle Association] and the corporate gun lobby like we have never seen before”.

Among the Democratic presidential contenders that condemned the shooting and called for stricter gun laws were Senator Kamala Harris and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

With gun violence continuing at a dizzying pace and an increasingly broad swathe of Americans supporting stricter gun laws, gun control is expected to become an important issue for voters in the 2020 presidential elections.

Published on May 22, a Quinnipiac University poll found that 94 percent of Americans support requiring background checks for all gun buyers, 61 percent support stricter gun laws, and 63 percent support a nationwide ban on assault weapons.

“With the Virginia beach shooting, I think it’s going to be an issue that will be talked about and voted on widely,” Andrew Patrick, Media Coordinator at the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence (CSGV), told TRT World.

“The inaction is killing Americans, and you’re going to see people take that to the ballot box,” he said. “There’s broad approval of these policies by the American people and that has to translate to elected officials.”

‘They can buy machine guns’

The Virginia Beach shooting came a day after former president Barack Obama criticised US gun laws during a speech in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Thursday night.

“Some of you may be aware, our gun laws in the United States don’t make much sense,” Obama said. “Anybody can buy any weapon, any time without much, if any, regulation. They buy it over the internet. They can buy machine guns.”

During his eight years in office, the former president’s record on gun control regularly came under fire from advocacy groups who support stronger laws, such as when the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence issued Obama a failing grade during his first four-year term.

After the December 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which killed 26 people, many gun control advocates sought to push stronger legislation at state level owing to the Democrats’ inability to pass such measures in Congress.