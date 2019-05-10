The historic city of Idlib is home to a third of Syria’s historical treasures. In fact, more than 750 settlements are scattered across the country’s northern region alone.

“Idlib contains 40 ancient villages, five ancient parks and two museums that are all recognised by the United Nations,” says Ayman Nabo, a researcher who is studying for a Master’s degree in history at Idlib University. Nabo also oversees a civil society body tasked with protecting monuments in rebel-held areas.

He has spent most of his career documenting the violations and crimes that have been committed against the heritage sites since the Syrian civil war broke out.

The centre reunites several researchers and academics who have devoted their work to safeguarding Syria’s neglected sites.

Yet there is more to the northern region than meets the eye. In 2011, the arch between Idlib and Aleppo, otherwise known as the “Forgotten Cities”, which span 47 square miles, were all listed as UNESCO world heritage sites.

It is believed that these cities flourished in par with trade routes. The Arab conquest of the region led to a change in the trade routes, which resulted in people moving to other cities between the 8th and 10th centuries.

The site is home to the remains of a civilisation that dates back to the eras of archaism and early Christianity.

Amid the ruins are churches, dwellings, pagan temples and bathhouses.

“The mosaics in the Marrat Numan museum northern Idlib, for instance, show the incredibly rich animal life that once thrived in the area, which includes bears, lions, tigers, leopards, elephants, bulls, gazelles, ostriches, ducks and many other birds,” says Diana Drake, a Syrian specialist and Middle East cultural expert.

“The mosaics range in date from the 3rd century to the 6th century and were gathered from nearby Roman and Byzantine villas, showing the earlier wealth of the region. One shows the baby Hercules wrestling with snakes. The mosaics were housed in a 16th-century caravanserai, the largest in Syria, at 7,000 square metres. The museum in the town centre was badly damaged by aerial bombing in 2015, 2016 and 2018. In addition, some 30 items were looted in 2013.”

To add insult to injury, locals had never cared much for preserving their heritage and often could be seen using remnants to build new houses.

“Large waves of displacement among locals over the past years drove thousands of families to seek refuge among the ruins,” says Nabo.