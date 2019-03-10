In Havana, there's a shop selling a camera for more than $25,000 -- roughly 850 times the average monthly wage in Cuba.

The eye-popping sum earned predictable scorn on social media, but it begins to make sense when seen through the lens of the island's fledgling bid to tap into the luxury tourism market.

The exclusive camera store and other boutiques featuring A-list brands like Versace and Armani are located in a shopping gallery on the ground floor of the swanky Gran Hotel Manzana.

The mere existence of the shops certainly seems incongruous in a country that has been governed as a one-party communist state since 1959, and where the average wage is $30 a month.

But the hotel isn't exactly looking for locals to buy in - it attracts "a clientele of private airplanes... princes and celebrities," according to general manager Xavier Destribats.

The Gran Hotel Manzana, the first ever five-star establishment in Havana, opened in 2017 in a sumptuous historic building that was, at the beginning of the 20th century, the island's first shopping mall.

The property run by Swiss group Kempinski is "the first genuine luxury hotel in Havana," said De stribats.

"It's the first hotel with a 1,000-square-metre spa," he said. All the rooms are at least 40 square metres (430 square feet), with prices ranging from $370 for a basic room in low season to $5,000 for the presidential suite.

"There was a certain type of clientele that didn't travel to Havana, or Cuba, because there wasn't the standard of luxury five-star hotel like in cities such as Paris or London," Destribats added.

'Feels like Miami'

The hotel terrace offers stunning views over Havana's colorful historic neighbourhood, where many Cubans live in dilapidated buildings that have fallen into disrepair or have vegetation sprouting from them.

"It really doesn't feel like Cuba, clearly not - it feels like being in the United States, Miami or Puerto Rico," said Celia Liegeois, a 26-year-old tourist from Paris.

Having traveled around the island nation for three weeks, she and a friend had decided to spend their last few days relaxing by the hotel's rooftop pool.

Nearby, Suki Lu, a recently arrived 28-year-old Chinese television presenter, is impressed at what she sees.

"It's beautiful. Look at the sunset! It's truly addictive," she said.

"I live in Dubai so when you talk about luxury hotels, the level there is really high, but I think I'll like this hotel," she said, while her friend used a drone to get an aerial view of the building.

The largest single group of visitors to the Gran Hotel Manzana - one-fifth of the total - are tourists from the United States, although there are plenty of visitors from Europe, Asia and the Middle East.