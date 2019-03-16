A right-wing terrorist has been charged over Friday's horrifying attacks on two New Zealand mosques, which left 50 people dead and dozens more wounded.

The worshippers and their families caught up in the attacks in the normally peaceful city of Christchurch came from around the world.

Here are some of their stories ––

The Afghan who ran into gunfire

An Afghan man, thought to be in his 60s or 70s, died after he reportedly ran into the line of fire to save fellow worshippers at the Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch.

Daoud Nabi had lived in New Zealand for more than 40 years after fleeing Afghanistan as a refugee in the late 1970s, and believed his adopted home to be a "slice of paradise", his son Omar told AFP news agency.

Omar learnt his father had died after trying to shield someone else from a bullet.

"I got told by my best friend's father... that he leaped on somebody else to save their life," he told Stuff.co.nz.

"He jumped in the firing line to save somebody else's life and he has passed away."

Another of Daoud's sons, Yama, was on the way to the mosque –– to make up with his father after a small falling out –– when he bumped into a friend outside who told him "your father saved my life.

"Your father saved my life", according to Australian newspaper The Age.

It wasn't until Yama rewatched the gunman's video of the rampage –– which he streamed on Facebook Live –– and saw his father lying dead on his back that he realised his father did not escape.

"I never thought it would happen in New Zealand. It's a peaceful country," Yama Nabi told AFP, tears welling up in his eyes.

There were reports on social media that Daoud Nabi had opened the door to the terrorist, greeting him with the words "hello brother".

The 14-year-old 'brave little soldier'