Multiple explosions target Shia shrine in Kabul on Nowruz
Afghanistan's Health Ministry says at least six people were killed and 23 wounded in attack claimed by Daesh.
FILE: Afghan men carry a body from the site of a Daesh-led attack on a Shia mosque in Kabul. (Reuters) / Reuters
March 21, 2019

Multiple explosions in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday killed six people and wounded 23 in an attack during celebrations to mark the Persian new year, government spokesmen said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the blasts on its news agency AMAQ, without providing evidence of its claim.

The attacks came on Nowruz, an ancient Persian festival to mark the start of spring that is widely celebrated in many parts of Afghanistan.

There were conflicting reports about the cause of the blasts near the Kart Sakhi shrine, in a heavily Shia area in the west of Kabul.

An interior ministry spokesman said two mortar bombs had been fired. 

The defence ministry said in a post on twitter that three rockets were fired at civilian homes and Nowruz gatherings.

The defence ministry said police had arrested the attacker and secured the area.

SOURCE:Reuters
