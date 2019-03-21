Multiple explosions in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday killed six people and wounded 23 in an attack during celebrations to mark the Persian new year, government spokesmen said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the blasts on its news agency AMAQ, without providing evidence of its claim.

The attacks came on Nowruz, an ancient Persian festival to mark the start of spring that is widely celebrated in many parts of Afghanistan.

There were conflicting reports about the cause of the blasts near the Kart Sakhi shrine, in a heavily Shia area in the west of Kabul.