Google was hit with a $1.7 billion (1.49-billion-euro) fine on Wednesday, the third antitrust sanction from the European Union in two years after a record-breaking $4.96 billion (4.34 billion euro) penalty last year and a $2.74 billion (2.4-billion-euro) sanction in 2017 over its anti-competitive practices.

The ruling comes at a time when big tech companies around the world are facing increasing regulatory pressure and fierce political attacks over privacy violations, online misinformation, hate speech and other abuses.

Still, the latest penalty isn't likely to have much effect on Google's business.

It involves practices the company says it already ended, and the sum is just a fraction of the $31 billion in profit that its parent, Alphabet, made last year.

Alphabet stock rose 2 percent on Wall Street on Wednesday.

The EU ruling applies to a narrow portion of Google's ad business: when Google sells ads next to Google search results on third-party websites.

Investigators found that Google inserted exclusivity clauses in its contracts that barred these websites from running similarly placed ads sold by Google's rivals.

As a result, advertisers and website owners "had less choice and likely faced higher prices that would be passed on to consumers," said the EU's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager.

Anyone who suffered from Google's behavior can seek compensation through national courts, she said.

Here is a timeline of Google's antitrust cases in Europe:

* March 20 2019 - EU antitrust enforcers slap a $1.7 billion (1.49 billion-euro) fine on Google because it hindered rivals in online search advertising for a decade.

* July 18 2018 - EU antitrust regulators hand down a record $4.96 billion (4.34 billion euro) fine to Google over its Android mobile operating system after a three-year-long investigation.

* June 27 2017 - EU fines Google $2.74 billion (2.4-billion-euro) for thwarting rivals of shopping comparison websites.