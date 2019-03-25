WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 17 die in Iran flash floods
Dozens more were also injured after heavy rains outside the city of Shiraz triggered sudden flooding, according to Iran's state TV.
At least 17 die in Iran flash floods
In this photo provided by Mehr News Agency, vehicles are piled up on the street after a flash flood in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Monday, March 25, 2019. / AP
March 25, 2019

Flash floods in southern Iran have killed at least 17 people and injured 74, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.

Heavy rains outside the city of Shiraz triggered the sudden flooding, according to the head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand.

State TV earlier said most of the people killed had been trying to take videos of the flooding on their phones.

The provinces of Fars, Kurdistan, Qom and Isfahan were on alert for imminent flooding, and the water authority in the capital, Tehran, said floods were a possibility there as well.

Enayatollah Rahimi, governor of Fars province, said the flooding is under control and aid work is in progress, but asked people "to stay in their homes," the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Recommended

The northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran have been struggling with flooding for over a week, and five people have been killed, according to the state-run Press TV channel.

Over 56,000 people have been affected in various cities and rural areas in the two provinces as a result of heavy rainfall that hit on March 19 and 20.

Iran's meteorology department had warned about the heavy rains in various areas across Iran.

Last year, at least 30 people were killed by flash floods in the Iranian province of Eastern Azerbaijan.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon