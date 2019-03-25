Flash floods in southern Iran have killed at least 17 people and injured 74, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.

Heavy rains outside the city of Shiraz triggered the sudden flooding, according to the head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand.

State TV earlier said most of the people killed had been trying to take videos of the flooding on their phones.

The provinces of Fars, Kurdistan, Qom and Isfahan were on alert for imminent flooding, and the water authority in the capital, Tehran, said floods were a possibility there as well.

Enayatollah Rahimi, governor of Fars province, said the flooding is under control and aid work is in progress, but asked people "to stay in their homes," the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.