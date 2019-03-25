This explainer was prepared using research conducted by the TRT World Research Centre.

Why are the local elections important?

Turkey's local elections are slated for March 31 and the electoral event has always meant a lot for the country's democratic set up. The exercise of electing mayors and municipal councillors started gaining major importance in 1963, due to the role it played in defining the winner of the following general elections. This approach is supported by the fact that “the winning party is usually the one that manages to gain power in the country,” according to Mahmoud Rantisi, an expert on Turkish politics.

In a study published by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies in Qatar, Rantisi explained that the Justice Party - not the current governing party - won the Istanbul local elections in the 1960s and lead the following general elections. That also happened with the Republican People's Party in the 1970s, Motherland Party in the 1980s, Welfare Party in the 1990s, and eventually, the AK Party that maintained its dominance over the Istanbul municipality and has been the governing party for the past 17 years.

In this context, Burhan Koroglu, Dean of Graduate School and Head of Philosophy at Ibn Haldun University, emphasised that Turkey’s local elections gained importance from the powers it sustains and its various scopes of work, in addition to offering the parties an opportunity to improve their images in the public eye.

“Every good deed done by the parties in the local elections adds to their public credit, thus affects the political positions of the voters in the general elections,” Koroglu told TRT World.

Turkey is going through a sensitive regional and international situation, Koroglu said, and that pushes every party to cultivate support by focusing more on foreign policy-related issues rather than merely speaking about civic governance.

He also noted that the opposition parties exploit some of the crises that have hit Turkey in order to promote their political positions, as they did during the economic crisis that Turkey suffered in the summer of 2018.

Electoral alliances

1. People's Alliance

Led by both the AK Party and the MHP, and formed during the presidential and parliamentary elections held on June 24, 2018, the Great Unity Party (BBP) supports the alliance in the biggest municipalities and areas agreed upon by both parties.

2. Nation Alliance