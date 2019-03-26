Immigration, migration and emigration have existed since the beginning of life on this Earth. People have always fled their homes, towns and cities looking for something they could not find where they reside; be it food, security, freedom or a decent life.

Immigration nowadays, whether escaping war or looking for the means to have a decent life is by no means a favourable option to anyone. The vast majority of immigrants leave what they know and love for something they are absolutely uncertain about, as they venture somewhere they know hardly anything about: except that they may have a better life there.

Multiple political, security, economic or religious factors are behind these waves of uprooted refugees and immigrants fleeing their home country for countries they have only heard of.

Political and security reasons include genocide and ethnic cleansing, as was the case with Palestinian refugees in 1948 and the Rohingya refugees nowadays. It could be persecution and oppression, as with the Uighur fleeing the Xingjian province of China. This pattern is repeated throughout human history. During World War II, millions of Europeans fled their homelands for a peaceful refuge in the New World or even Syria, Palestine and Egypt (now exporters of refugees today).

Other reasons could be the economic stalemate at home, deadlocked beyond solution. Millions of youth spend years looking for the opportunity to build a decent life and end up exactly where they were when they graduated.

Nonsensically, they are expected to ‘do something about it’.

Mohammed al Bouazizi chose to set himself on fire, sparking the Arab Spring. Others choose to brave the tumultuous Mediterranean Sea and risk their very lives in search of a new life. Those who can afford to, apply for immigration to other countries. None of these people would go to the immense effort of migration were it not for the fact that they have reached a dead-end at home.

Why are immigrants viewed as a threat?

Studies show that people who take a strong stance towards immigration often come from very specific backgrounds and groups. The reasons behind the anti-immigration movement are still under-researched, but many hypotheses have tried to explain this phenomenon.

The main reasons were economic for some groups, political for others and ‘national’ for other groups. Those who come from disadvantaged or economically challenging backgrounds are more likely to see immigrants as a threat to their own source of income, while those who have high ‘nationalist’ sentiments would view any sort of migration or immigration as a deconstructor of national pride and a sense of unity.

All these factors can be utilised and wielded by contenders for power through delegitimising ruling elites, and this is when the role of employing social misconceptions (such as the ‘threat’ of refugees) becomes part and parcel of the propaganda machine.

Political and security reasons, such as national identity, loyalty, higher crime rates and the stability of the country—as well as the assumption that refugees or immigrants will isolate themselves in enclaves—are commonly employed by the anti-immigrant propaganda machines.

Yet, if we statistically scrutinise those arguments, we would be surprised that the outcome, if anything, is quite the opposite.

Little correlation exists between stability, crime rates and immigration, and any correlations that exist tie immigration to stability and economic productivity. As for loyalty and national pride, there is little reason to view those arguments innocently.

Why would someone who has left their home country and found refuge in another country that provided them with what they did not have at home, wish any harm inflicted on the new country? Are we not supposed to presume loyalty? Of all those millions of refugees and immigrants living in the new countries that hosted them, how many cases of ‘disloyalty’ have we seen?

Economic reasons, on the other hand, are more common among the less economically-privileged or those with fewer opportunities for education. People looking for employment would see ‘newcomers’ as competitors.

Others might fear that their welfare would be at risk, as their tax money would supposedly go to ‘newcomers’ instead of their welfare system. Again, studies and indicators have shown the opposite, especially in countries with high immigration or refugee rates. Innovation and entrepreneurship were boosted as well. Other studies argue that immigration has absolutely no impact. Either way, in these studies, no harm is inflicted on the host population.

Sadly, the arguments favouring and trying to justify anti-immigration are very similar to the view the bourgeoisie had of the poor during the industrial revolution.

European Insecurity

Together with the aforementioned points, Europe—as a major importer of immigrants—has unique traits that drove certain sectors to fuel anti-immigration sentiments throughout the continent.

For centuries, Europe dominated the international scene in all aspects. This strength has since faded dramatically following the destructive Second World War, which some could say Europe has still not fully recovered from.