US President Donald Trump’s plans to send asylum seekers back across the southern border to wait out the verdicts on their cases in Mexico was recently blocked, much to his dismay.

In fact, the ruling arrived as 19 migrants attended a court hearing on their fate in downtown San Diego.

The decision, made by US District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco, is the latest legal setback for the Trump administration on immigration policy, which was Trump’s promised immigration crackdown during his election campaign.

In a late night Tweet, Trump said: "A 9th circuit judge just ruled that Mexico is too dangerous for migrants. So unfair to the US. OUT OF CONTROL!"

The ruling does not go into effect until Friday and the White House said it would appeal, which could mean the final decision will drag on for months, perhaps extending through the 2020 presidential campaign, according to legal experts.

The administration has contended that the asylum seekers are pushing the immigration system to its limits.

Trump has stepped up pressure on Homeland Security to tackle the influx of migrants in what he described as an “invasion”.

On Sunday, US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who oversaw Trump’s immigration policies during her 16-month tenure, resigned amid a surge in the number of migrants at the border with Mexico.

A senior administration official said Trump had asked Nielsen to do so.

Two days after Nielsen’s resignation, a senior administration official said others at the department were not doing enough to enact Trump’s promised immigration crackdown and that the president might ask others to follow Nielsen.

Nielsen and Trump traveled to the US-Mexico border on Friday, two days before her departure, where Trump said: “our country is full”.

