WORLD
2 MIN READ
International Red Cross says stepping up aid to Venezuela
"Twenty-eight hospitals and eight primary health centres in Venezuela will benefit from training, water and sanitation and medical materials supplied by the ICRC," the independent aid agency says.
International Red Cross says stepping up aid to Venezuela
Employees work at the Venezuelan Red Cross in Caracas, Venezuela, Mach 29, 2019. / Reuters
April 13, 2019

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it has reached agreement with the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro to expand aid operations, supporting hospitals and health centres in providing vital medical care.

In a statement, the independent aid agency said after a five-day visit by ICRC President Peter Maurer: "Twenty-eight hospitals and eight primary health centres in Venezuela will benefit from training, water and sanitation and medical materials supplied by the ICRC."

"I am satisfied with the willingness of the authorities to work with us to address the humanitarian needs we have identified in a consensual way,” Maurer said. 

Maduro said on state television on Wednesday that the Andean country had reached "an agreement" with the ICRC to work with the UN to bring in aid. 

Recommended

"We reached an agreement, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Bolivarian government, to work together with UN agencies to bring into Venezuela all the support, all the humanitarian aid that can be brought, while respecting the country's sovereignty," Maduro said.

It comes off the back of government aid from Turkey, China, India.

TRT World'sDan Ashby reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon