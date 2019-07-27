TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Four Turkish citizens kidnapped in Nigeria rescued
No ransom was paid for the release of the men held for a week by a gang of armed men in Nigeria’s Kwara State, police said.
Four Turkish citizens kidnapped in Nigeria rescued
Four Turkish citizens are seen at Turkish Embassy in Abuja after they were rescued by Turkish security forces in an operation, in Abuja, Nigeria on July 27, 2019. / AA
July 27, 2019

Four Turkish citizens abducted in central Nigeria’s Kwara State last week have been rescued, security sources said on Friday. 

No ransom was paid for the release of the men held for a week by a gang of armed men in Nigeria’s Kwara State, police said.

Police Commissioner Kayode Egbetokun said at a press conference that the expatriates were released "unconditionally".

"One member of the gang named Buba was nabbed in Gbugbu village with an AK47 rifle on Thursday, while another member involved in negotiating the ransom was nabbed on the morning of July 26, 2019.

"These arrests put pressure on the remaining gang members to release the Turkish hostages unconditionally," he said.

While showing the freed men to journalists, he said the police are searching for the other gang members.

Recommended

The Turkish nationals, Yasin Colak (33), Sener Pasa (40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Emre Celik (25),  immediately underwent a preliminary medical check-up at a police facility in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria Melih Ulueren said the nervous wait was finally over now that the hostages were back.

“We have been in contact with the Nigerian authorities since the beginning,” he said, thanking everyone involved for their efforts.

One of the freed hostages, Yasin Colak, said they would rest in the daytime and move constantly under the cover of darkness at night.

“We had bread and water for a week. We sometimes ate things like watermelon we found in nearby fields… We are fine now. Thanks for the prayers,” he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda