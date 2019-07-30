WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN: Afghan forces, NATO killed most civilians in 2019
Afghan and NATO operations against militants, including air strikes and night raids on militant hideouts, apparently resulted in the most casualties since insurgents often hide among civilians.
UN: Afghan forces, NATO killed most civilians in 2019
This Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo shows a NATO officer standing guard during a graduation ceremony for Afghan National Army soldiers who had completed a three-month training program at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan. / AP
July 30, 2019

More Afghan civilians were killed by Afghan and NATO forces than by the Taliban and other militants in the first half of 2019, the UN mission said in a report released Tuesday.

Most of the civilian casualties were apparently inflicted during Afghan and NATO operations against militants, such as airstrikes and night raids on militant hideouts. Insurgents often hide among civilians.

The report, issued by the UN mission in Afghanistan, said 403 civilians were killed by Afghan forces in the first six months of the year and another 314 by international forces, a total of 717. 

That is compared with 531 killed by the Taliban, a Daesh affiliate and other militants during the same period.

It said 300 of those killed by militants were directly targeted. 

The Taliban have been carrying out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces.

The Taliban have rejected calls for a cease-fire as they hold talks with the United States aimed at ending the 18-year war. 

A Daesh affiliate has meanwhile launched attacks targeting security forces as well as minority Shias.

There was no immediate comment from the Kabul government, the Afghan military of the international coalition forces on the UN report.

Recommended

TRT World's Ravale Mohydin explains the findings. 

The US formally ended its combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014 but still provides extensive air and other support to local forces battling both groups.

"Parties to the conflict may give differing explanations for recent trends, each designed to justify their own military tactics," said Richard Bennett, the human rights chief of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, which released the report.

He said the situation for ordinary Afghans would be improved "not just by abiding by international humanitarian law but also by reducing the intensity of the fighting".

The report said civilian deaths and injuries were down by a quarter from January to June 2019 compared with the same time last year, when casualties were at an all-time high. Civilian casualties attributed to insurgents dropped by 43 percent.

The report said one in three casualties was caused by ground combat and a fifth were caused by roadside bombs. Aerial operations accounted for around 14 percent of the casualties.

Meanwhile, there has been no claim of responsibility for an attack Sunday night that apparently targeted the office of the Afghan president's running mate and former chief of the intelligence service.

The VP candidate, Amrullah Saleh, was safely evacuated from the scene of the attack, which left at least 20 people dead and about 50 wounded. Saleh is known for his fierce anti-Taliban stance.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call