TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel lobbied US to drop F-35 deal with Turkey – report
Secret Israeli lobbying stoked tensions between Turkey and US over F-35 fighter jets and Russian S-400 missiles, Israeli Channel 12 reports.
Israel lobbied US to drop F-35 deal with Turkey – report
A US F-35A fighter jet prepares to land at Chungju Air Base in Chungju, South Korea, March 29, 2019. / AP
August 2, 2019

Israel secretly lobbied the US Trump administration to block Turkey from purchasing its F-35 fighter jets in an effort to maintain its military edge in the region, according to Israeli media report.

Israel began urging the White House to drop Ankara from its F-35 project soon after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

"It put pressure on Washington to cancel the sale of advanced aircraft to Turkey," it said.

US-Turkey tensions

Turkey was suspended from the F-35 programme in July, with the US administration claiming the Russian S-400 would compromise the security of its F-35 jets. 

Turkey denies the claim, adding that for years it tried unsuccessfully to buy US Patriot missile defence before it turned to the S-400s.

Recommended

While US President Donald Trump has resisted penalising Turkey over the S-400 issue, there has been pressure from Congress as well as his own administration to take measures against Turkey, including sanctions.

Israel only country in Mideast with F-35s

In the last two years, Israel started purchasing F-35s from the US, making it the only country in the Middle East to own this type of fighter aircraft.

The Israeli government has signed agreements with US defence contractor Lockheed Martin to purchase at least 50 F-35 aircraft using US aid funds.

The aircraft will be delivered in batches of twos and threes through 2024.

Israel, in 2018, revealed that its air forces had used the F-35 fighter jets in Lebanon which makes it the first military in the world to do so.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace