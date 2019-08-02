Israel secretly lobbied the US Trump administration to block Turkey from purchasing its F-35 fighter jets in an effort to maintain its military edge in the region, according to Israeli media report.

Israel began urging the White House to drop Ankara from its F-35 project soon after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

"It put pressure on Washington to cancel the sale of advanced aircraft to Turkey," it said.

US-Turkey tensions

Turkey was suspended from the F-35 programme in July, with the US administration claiming the Russian S-400 would compromise the security of its F-35 jets.

Turkey denies the claim, adding that for years it tried unsuccessfully to buy US Patriot missile defence before it turned to the S-400s.