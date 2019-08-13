Kyrgyzstan's former president Almazbek Atambayev was plotting to overthrow the government before he was detained in raids on his compound last week, the country's security services alleged Tuesday.

Last week's arrest of Atambayev, who was president from 2011 to 2017, has raised fears of new political turmoil in the Central Asian nation.

Kyrgyz authorities are now investigating Atambayev for violence and organising riots, in addition to five existing criminal cases against him –– all of which could potentially amount to a long prison sentence.

The ex-leader was seized in a massive security operation on Thursday after an attempt to detain him the day before sparked deadly clashes between his supporters and law enforcement.

"He wanted bloodshed. His intention was a state coup," Orozbek Opumbayev, the head of the national security services (GKNB), told a news conference in Bishkek.

Zamir Beishekeev, the head of the state prosecutor's investigations department, said Atambayev would also be probed for organising attempted murder, after one law enforcement officer died in the clashes last week.

"Atambayev is suspected of using violence against government officials, organising riots, and organising attempted murders," Beishekeev said.

Kyrgyzstan's chief of police said Tuesday that the clashes left 170 people injured –– mostly servicemen, of whom two remain in critical condition.

Kyrgyzstan, which has seen two revolutions in less than two decades, is caught in a standoff between Atambayev and his protege-turned-foe President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

A court on Thursday ordered Atambayev to be held in pre-trial detention until August 26, a period that can be extended by another court order.

Some 120 items of property belonging to him have been confiscated by the court, prosecutors said.

Eight non-government organisations and independent media outlets demanded Saturday that authorities reverse the seizure of a television channel called "April" owned by Atambayev which authorities raided and shut down following his detention.

Five criminal cases