TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Archaeologists unearth ancient findings in eastern Turkey
Team of 50 archaeologists and scientists unearth 5,000-year-old rooms and terracotta pots in eastern Van province.
Archaeologists unearth ancient findings in eastern Turkey
Archaeological works continue in Ayanis in the eastern province of Van, Turkey. August 22, 2019. / AA
September 6, 2019

Archaeologists on Friday unearthed 5,000-year-old rooms and terracotta pots in Turkey's eastern Van province.

A team of 50 archaeologists and scientists from 10 different universities are currently studying the historical background of the province and working on a tumulus where they had previously found artefacts dating to the Urartian civilisation.

Erkan Konyar, an academic leading the research team, said the archaeological excavation site is of huge importance for the history of Turkey and the civilisation of humankind.

"We have found terracotta pots, houses and building remains of the era," he said, adding, "That was quite a surprise for us because nobody has reached such data in the past 60 years."

Recommended

Van's history

The findings indicated that Van province had an ancient history dating to 3,500 BC, known as the early Bronze Age, Konyar said.

"The people of the early Bronze Age lived in adobe houses with a size of three square meters," he said, adding that they had livestock and primitive agriculture to survive.

The remains found during the excavations will shed light on the province's history with their hard work, Konyar said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace