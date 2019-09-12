TÜRKİYE
Fire, explosions rock Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus military zone
A fire broke out in an arsenal within the military zone and there were consecutive explosions in the eastern part of Girne - Deputy PM of TRNC.
The screengrab shows flames after an explosion in a military zone in TRNC's coastal city of Girne.
September 12, 2019

Blasts rocked an ammunition depot in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus's (TRNC) on Thursday after a fire broke out in a military zone, with shattered glass slightly injuring some people, TRNC Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay said.

On his Facebook page, the minister wrote the area had been sealed off as explosions continued at the military zone east of Kyrenia, a historic harbour town on the northern coast in a region frequented by tourists.

No fatalities were reported, but some people were injured, Ozersay said.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said the fire had been brought under control and that the cause of the initial blast was not immediately clear.

It said an investigative team had begun its work.

Evacuations

At the moment, the fire is still burning in the arsenal, entries are closed to the area due to shrapnel and debris, Ozersay said. He added electricity in the region was cut off as a safety measure.

Many people in the Arapkoy region were evacuated as a precaution, he said.

"It is good that there was no loss of life in the explosions that occurred in an arsenal in the military zone in the eastern Girne," President Mustafa Akinci told reporters after arriving at the scene with Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

He said there is no reason to worry at the moment and vowed to stay in touch with Ankara and would call for help if necessary.

Akinci also went to the Acapulco Hotel to reassure tourists and said those who have flights in the morning would be taken safely to the airport.

Stating the importance of not losing any lives, Tatar said the region is under the control.

SOURCE:Reuters
