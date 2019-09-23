Veteran British tour operator Thomas Cook collapsed after failing to secure rescue funding, and travel bookings for its more than 600,000 global vacationers were cancelled early Monday.

The British government said the return of the firm's 150,000 British customers now abroad would be the largest repatriation in its peacetime history. The process is set to begin later Monday.

The Civil Aviation Authority said Thomas Cook has ceased trading, its four airlines will be grounded, and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries, including 9,000 in the UK, will lose their jobs. The company had several months ago blamed a slowdown in bookings because of Brexit uncertainty as one of the contributing factors to its crushing debt burden.

The 178-year-old company said on Friday it was seeking $250 million (200 million pounds) in emergency funds to avoid going bust, and was in weekend talks with shareholders and creditors to stave off failure. The prominent firm, whose airliners were a familiar sight in many parts of the world, also operated around 600 UK travel stores.

Britain's CAA said it had arranged an aircraft fleet for the complex British repatriation effort, which is expected to last two weeks.

Crisis reaches popular tourist destinations

Turkey's tourism ministry says there are more than 21,000 Thomas Cook UK customers currently staying in Turkish hotels.

The ministry posted on Twitter on Monday that guest payments were guaranteed, warning there would be legal proceedings against hotels demanding payment from guests or forcing them to leave.

In Greek-administred Cyprus, the deputy minister for tourism announced arrangements were under way to ferry back home the 15,000 Thomas Cook travellers.

Savvas Perdios said Thomas Cook's bankruptcy will strike a blow to the Cypriot tourism industry, as annually around 250,000 British citizens visit the island.

Spanish airport operator AENA says 46 flights have been affected by the collapse of the British tour company Thomas Cook, mostly in Spain's Balearic and Canary archipelagos.

In the sun-bathed Canary Islands, a popular year-round destination in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa, up to 30,000 tourists are believed to be stranded, the head of the Las Palmas province hoteliers' federation said Monday.