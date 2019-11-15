Several House Democratic leaders demanded the resignation of White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller after a Hatewatch report published by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Tuesday and Thursday found Miller promoting a white supremacist agenda to far-right website Breitbart News.

The report is based on more than 900 leaked emails between Miller and Katie McHugh sent in 2015 and 2016. McHugh was an editor at Breitbart between April 2014 and June 2017 and was actively involved in the anti-immigrant movement.

McHugh, who recently leaked the emails to SPLC, was fired from her post in 2017 after posting anti-Muslim tweets. McHugh now says she has had a change of heart and is no longer supporting the far-right views she once espoused.

According to SPLC, Miller, who at the time of the correspondence was an aide to then-Senator Jeff Sessions, Republican of Alabama, sent McHugh links to far-right and white supremacist websites and pitched story ideas to be published at Breitbart.

The report is alarming because Miller is directly involved with White House immigration policy, which, since Trump came into power, has taken a turn towards a harder, stricter line.

“Miller is the most prominent architect of immigration policy within the White House,” McHugh pointed out. “And it’s easy to draw a clear line from the white supremacist websites where he is getting his ideas to current immigration policy.”