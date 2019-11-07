The former head of the United Nations' Palestinians aid agency who resigned in the face of an inquiry into misconduct allegations has denied wrongdoing and said his agency was the victim of a political campaign designed to undermine it.

The agency has faced budgetary difficulties since last year, when the United States, its biggest donor, halted its aid of $360 million per year. The United States and Israel have both accused UNRWA of mismanagement and anti-Israeli incitement.

'I have rejected these allegations'

Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl, a Swiss diplomat, was replaced on Wednesday pending completion of a review of "management-related matters" at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said.

"I have rejected these allegations from the start and will continue to do so," Krahenbuhl said in an interview with Swiss broadcaster RTS on Wednesday evening. "There is no corruption, fraud or misappropriation of aid."

In a resignation letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, obtained by Reuters, Krahenbuhl complained the inquiry "has been fraught with leaks...despite your personal commitment to confidentiality".

He denied what he called "the unfounded allegation that I entertained a romantic relationship with a staff member".

Krahenbuhl said he was "above the politics that have governed this entire process" and was resigning "in the firm belief that this is in the best interest of Palestine refugees, of my family and myself".