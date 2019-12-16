Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently signalled that Ankara may close down its Incirlik air base and Kurecik radar station, which host US forces and military equipment including nuclear warheads.

In the Incirlik air base, the US has a sizable Air Force personnel estimated to be about 5,000 military men.

For decades, the base has been directly used by Washington for its military deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. It has served as a crucial location for US overseas missions in the Middle East and Central Asia, acting as a transit stop for the American troops that are deployed back and forth between different destinations.

The air base’s long history has shown its importance to the US from the years of the Cold War to the Middle East’s current turbulent period.

Ankara began considering closing the military bases in retaliation for Washington’s possible sanctions and the Congress’s passing of a resolution favouring the Armenian allegations on the 1915 events, accusing Turkey of an alleged “genocide”, a charge Ankara denies.

"When necessary, we will discuss with all our delegations, and if necessary, we may close Incirlik [which is located in Turkey’s southern province of Adana] and Kurecik [which is located in the southeastern province of Malatya]," Erdogan said during a TV interview.

The US also allied with the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and NATO.

Turkey is the second biggest army in NATO. Since the 1950s, its bases have helped the alliance in protecting its southern wing against perceived threats emerging from the former Soviet Union and its successor state Russia.

But Washington’s recent moves endanger the relations between the two NATO allies a great deal as the US domestic political turbulence puts both countries’ regional interests at stake.

Why is Incirlik air base a crucial station for the alliance?

Since 1956, the US has operated strategic reconnaissance missions from Incirlik air base to the areas close to the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea and Central Asia, mainly to follow the moves of the former Soviet Union and later Russia and its allies.