Bolivia, one of Latin America’s poorest nations, has experienced bloody street clashes between supporters of the former President Evo Morales and the current de facto government after he left the country for Mexico on November 13.

Despite offers of compromise by Morales to end the conflict between his Indigenous-dominated supporters and the old guard, heavy clashes, which killed at least 32 people, continue across the country.

Morales, a socialist and a member of the country’s native population, accuses his opponents of being fascists determined to repress indigenous peoples, who have long suffered from discrimination.

“Stop this massacre of indigenous brothers who ask for peace, democracy and respect of life in the streets,” Morales wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“In Bolivia, they are killing my brothers and my sisters. This is the kind of thing the old military dictatorships used to do,” he also said during a press conference in Mexico City.

His political rivals, who are part of the country’s mainly European descended elite, accuse Morales of rigging recent presidential elections in order to hold on to power indefinitely.

On Tuesday, in a clash between Morales supporters and the de facto government’s security forces in El Alto, a stronghold of Morales, eight people were killed by soldiers. People were allegedly trying to block access to the Senkata gas depot, which provides essential full supply to the capital.

The de facto government claims that Morales called on his supporters to impose a 24-hour siege on Bolivian cities in order to back anti-Morales forces into a corner.

According to a disputed intelligence report, during a wiretapped telephone call, Morales asked a supporter to organise protesters into different squads so that they could fight de-facto government forces across the country.

“Brother, don’t let food into the cities, we are going to do a blockade, a true siege. From now it is going to be fight, fight, fight,” he allegedly said on the phone.