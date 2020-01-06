Spain’s Pedro Sanchez looks set to become the country’s prime minister following a tentative deal between the acting prime minister’s Socialist party (PSOE) and the most powerful Catalan separatist party, in a blow the country’s rising far-right.

The centre-left leader is likely to lead despite losing a vote to form government on Sunday.

Sanchez secured 166 votes to 165 against with 18 abstentions, falling short of a majority.

He now needs to simply secure more Yes votes than No in a vote on Tuesday, which he will likely be able to secure with Catalan nationalists abstaining.

The Catalan Republican Left and PSOE reached a tentative deal on December 30 following lengthy negotiations, according to Spanish media. ERC had requested Sanchez change his tone on the secessionist crisis in Catalonia and create a committee separate from parliament, among other points, in exchange for an abstention from ERC’s 13 seats.

Sanchez adopted a tougher tone on Catalonia ahead of November polls – the second this year – in a bid to court undecided voters, many of whom gravitated towards harsher rhetoric on the separatist region put forth by the country’s right-wing bloc.

PSOE won the election with 120 seat of 350 seats in the national congress, three less than the results of April elections.

Since then, Sanchez has referred to the situation in Catalonia as a “political crisis”, one of ERC’s public demands. With ERC’s abstention, Sanchez is all but guaranteed to be confirmed as prime minister.

The news will be welcomed by many Spaniards who are tired of the country’s years-long caretaker government.

Isabel Contreras, a 36-year-old bank teller in Madrid, told TRT World that she was ready for the instability to end.

“Spain is accustomed to political instability, but this is too long” Contreras said at a café in Madrid. “The longer we have instability, the more unexpected, unfortunate things can happen.”

What’s next for the far-right?

Spain has been with a caretaker government for over a year and has seen four elections in as many years. Its political foundation was shaken following repeat polls in November. The far-right Vox party won 52 seats, a marked increase from the 24 seats they won in the April election.

Spain was controlled by a far-right dictatorship from 1939 to 1975, which many thought inoculated the country against the far-right populist wave in Europe.

Contreras expressed surprise that a far-right party could receive such support: “I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime”.

Vox supports many far-right policies, including anti-Islam rhetoric. The party produced a video showing Muslims in Southern Spain converting cathedrals to mosques and enforcing strict dress codes. Party officials have been investigated for hate speech for saying there is an “Islamist invasion” of Spain.