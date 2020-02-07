Tumbling industrial production in Germany and France in December rounded off a year blighted by trade war tensions for Europe's top economies, official data showed Friday, while the novel coronavirus outbreak threatens hopes of a 2020 revival.

Growth in both nations sputtered in 2019, with output actually shrinking for Germany in the April-June quarter and for France in October-December.

Germany's trade surplus shrinks

German growth overall slowed from 1.5 percent in 2018 to just 0.6 percent in 2019, according to preliminary data, while France did better but still slipped from 1.7 to 1.2 percent.

In December, manufacturing output was down 3.5 percent month-on-month in Germany and off 2.8 percent in its western neighbour.

In Germany, "there are very few positive elements to find in the December industrial data", ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski said, adding that the figures point to Europe's top economy having shrunk in the fourth quarter.

In the final months of last year, there was still widespread uncertainty about whether the US and China would bury the trade hatchet, after months of tough negotiations and tit-for-tat tariffs.

Figures released Friday showed Germany's trade surplus – the amount exports outweigh imports – shrank slightly from 228 billion euros in 2018 to 224 billion euros in 2019.

The US and China last month signed a "phase one" trade pact, designed to ease the commercial tensions whose knock-on effects last year battered European manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Britain's departure from the European Union, pushing the risk of a fresh "no deal" cliff-edge back to December also helped brighten the mood.

More positive "soft" indicators like German business sentiment surveys in Germany have prompted some analysts to see clearer skies ahead for manufacturers.

Despite December's data, "forward-looking indicators continue to point to a modest cyclical rebound in the near term", said Frederik Ducrozet, strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.