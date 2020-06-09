The International Monetary Fund's executive board approved on Tuesday a $5 billion loan deal for Ukraine that Kiev says is needed to stave off default as the coronavirus pandemic plunges the Eastern European country's economy into recession.

Ukraine will receive an immediate disbursement of about $2.1 billion from the 18-month Stand-By Arrangement, the IMF said in a statement.

"That's $200 mln more than originally planned," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on his official Twitter account. "The new program funding will help us to overcome the challenges caused by #Covid 19. The #IMF has proven itself to be a reliable partner to a friend in need."

The rest of the funds will be spread over four reviews during the program, which focuses more on stability than deep structural reforms, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

Vote of confidence?

Zelenskiy's government has trumpeted the agreement as a vote of confidence in its ability to deliver reforms, including a banking law that went against the interests of one of the country's wealthiest tycoons.