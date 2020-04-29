Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said any user will soon be able to host free video conferences on Meet, turning its previously business-only tool into a bigger rival to Zoom and others battling for users during the coronavirus outbreak.

Zoom Video Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp's Skype and Facebook Inc's Messenger introduced features this month to attract users as people barred from going out to socialise seek free options to connect with friends and family by online video.

But Meet, which has 100 million daily users, had required a Google business or education account to set up calls. While Google has long offered free versions of business tools including Gmail and Google Docs, there has been no equivalent for Meet, a newer service launched three years ago.

The company gradually will open Meet in the coming weeks, and users can sign upto know when their account gains access.

Google has provided free video conferencing for nearly 12 years through its Hangouts service, but it features outdated security and technology and its popularity has waned. The company also maintains Duo, a video calling app accessible only on smartphones.

Smita Hashim, a director of product management at Google, said in an interview that the company recommends consumers use Meet over Hangouts.

"As Covid has impacted everyone's lives, we felt there was a reason to bring something built for businesses first to everyone," she said, referring to Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. "It's a more secure, reliable, modern product."