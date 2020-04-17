Turkey is marking the 27th anniversary of its prominent leader Turgut Ozal, who died unexpectedly on April 17, drawing hundreds of thousands of ordinary Turks to his state-sanctioned funeral, which was attended by dignitaries from 72 countries.

Ozal’s moderate conservative politics and liberal approach to various issues ranging from the country’s economic management to diminishing the army’s powerful influence over the political system changed Turkey in unexpected ways, which came even after the country experienced a brutal military coup in 1980, wiping out all established parties.

“The state should serve the people. People are not meant to serve the state,” Ozal famously declared to summarise his main political philosophy, inspiring many other politicians including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who founded the AK Party with a similar philosophy to Ozal in 2001.

Ozal established the Motherland Party (Anavatan Party) in 1983 with members from different political affiliations including nationalist, religious-minded, liberal and some social democratic views, pulling a landslide general election victory in late 1983.

In 1987, the Motherland Party won another general election while its votes decreased.

But because he changed the country’s election system, placing a 10 percent threshold for parties’ representation at the parliament, the party was able to claim a majority, forming another government.

In 1989, he was elected to become the eighth president of Turkey, becoming the first ever civilian-origin politician to ascend to the top post. Since the founding of the Turkish Republic, all presidents of the country including Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of Turkey, had come from military backgrounds.

Ozal was able to become the ultimate exception in Turkey’s political system, where the military had had a powerful sway for decades, wrestling democratic rule with military coups from time to time.

But he lived through existing tensions with the military.

In 1988, during his party’s congress, he faced with an assassination attempt, which was allegedly partially the work of the country’s military elites.

He luckily escaped from the assassination with light injuries.

But he saw his survival as a matter of fate saying: “I particularly want to emphasise that no one can take one’s life determined by Allah without his desire.

“We surrendered to his will.”

Ozal’s religiosity had always been one of the most essential dimensions of the extraordinary politician’s career.

Ozal’s background

Ozal was born in Turkey’s eastern province of Malatya in 1927 with half Kurdish ancestry, which he was not shy to share with the public unlike the previous top politicians, not seeing a taboo anymore.

He was also the first president born in the Republican period. All of the previous presidents were born during the Ottoman Empire period.

His father was a deeply religious man like his grandfather, who did not like much the earlier strictly secular and biased Republican narrative about the Ottomans, the predecessor state of Turkey.

On one of the occasions, Ozal spoke about his grandfather’s stance regarding one of the Ottoman Empire’s late sultans, Abdulhamit II, who was labelled by early Republic history books as “the Red Sultan” to describe him as a cruel leader.

“I was reading the history book, which describes Abdulhamit II as ‘the Red Sultan’, and he was listening to it. Finally, he told me that ‘All of these talks are a bunch of lies. They are teaching you guys wrong things.’ I contrasted him saying that how you could know better than the book,” Ozal said in a speech when he was leading the country.