Turkey has marked the grim 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war, a conflict that has cost the lives of half a million people and caused the displacement of half of Syria’s population.

Ten years have passed since Assad regime forces responded to peaceful demonstrations by the Syrian people seeking democracy, justice, rights and freedom, said a statement by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.

Reviewing some of the costs of the war, the statement said: "As of today in the country, 13.4 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian aid. 2.4 million children lack education. 5.9 million people are homeless. The Covid-19 outbreak has further increased the victimhood of the civilian population."

The statement said that Turkey will continue its effective efforts both in the field and at the negotiating table to protect Syria's political unity and territorial integrity.

It added that Turkey’s determination to fight all terror groups that threaten Syria's national security such as Daesh and the YPG/PKK terror group will never falter.

The statement said Turkey hosts 3.7 million Syrians – more than any other country in the world – and plays a leading role in meeting their urgent needs.

It stressed that Turkey strongly reiterates its call to the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to fulfil their duties and responsibilities to find a permanent political solution to the Syrian conflict, provide assistance to refugees and the neighbouring countries that host them, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and fight terrorism.

It said after these goals are reached, Turkey would maintain its solidarity with the Syrian people and their legitimate representative.