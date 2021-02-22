Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, his bodyguard and a driver from the World Food Programme have been killed in an attack on their convoy in the east of the country, Italy and the United Nations said.

The convoy was attacked at about 0815 GMT (1015 AM) on Monday in an attempted kidnap near the town of Kanyamahoro, about 25 km (15 miles) north of the regional capital Goma, a spokesman for the Virunga National Park said.

The deaths of the ambassador, Luca Attanasio, 43, Italian military policeman Vittorio Iacovacci, 30, and their Congolese driver, whose name has not been released, were confirmed by the Italian government in a statement.

The driver was working for the UN World Food Programme, the WFP said in a statement, adding that a number of other passengers were injured.

Troubled region

Dozens of armed groups operate in and around Virunga, which lies along Congo's borders with Rwanda and Uganda.

Park rangers have been repeatedly attacked and six were killed in an ambush last month.

The governor of North Kivu province, Carly Nzanzu Kasivita, said the assailants stopped the convoy by firing warning shots.

They killed the driver and were leading the others into the forest when park rangers opened fire.

The attackers killed the bodyguard and the ambassador also died, Nzanzu said.

Virunga spokesman Oliver Mukisya said there were no indications yet of who was behind the attack, nor was there any immediate claim of responsibility.

READ MORE:King of Belgium 'regrets' crimes against Congolese. But is that enough?

'A cowardly attack'

President Sergio Mattarella condemned the "cowardly attack" while Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his "deepest condolences".

"The Italian republic is in mourning for these servants of the state who lost their lives," Mattarella said in a statement, offering "my deepest sympathy and solidarity" with the families of Luca Attanasio and those of a policeman, Vittorio Iacovacci, and a driver who died.