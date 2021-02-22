WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indonesia evacuates thousands of people from flood-hit West Java
More than 28,000 residents in four villages in Bekasi district and 34 villages in Karawang district are affected by the floods, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.
Indonesia evacuates thousands of people from flood-hit West Java
Indonesian women sit on the back of a three-wheeled motorcycle carrying their belongings to high ground at an area flooded after the embankment of Citarum River burst, in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, on February 22, 2021. / AP
February 22, 2021

Thousands of residents are being evacuated on the outskirts of Indonesia's capital amid flooding after the Citarum River embankment broke, officials have said.

Bekasi district in Indonesia’s West Java province has experienced flooding since Saturday because of heavy rain.

“Some embankments are broken, not only from the river embankment but also from the irrigation embankments,” Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said on Monday.

Rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency have been deployed.

READ MORE: Massive floods kill several in Indonesia's capital

Recommended

Dozens of villages affected

Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said that more than 28,000 residents in four villages in Bekasi district and 34 villages in Karawang district are affected by the floods. 

At least 4,184 people are being evacuated.

Thousands of houses in the area are covered with 100 to 250 centimetres of water and are without power.

Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.

READ MORE:Torrential rains set off deadly landslide in Indonesia

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza