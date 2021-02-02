Ever since Daesh took control of large parts of Iraq in 2014 and then lost power city by city, province by province as a result of a global campaign against the terror group, at least six million Iraqis have left their homes under duress. They have been living in squalid camps built for internally displaced persons, or IDPs in various parts of the country.

With the new government order, many of them have already become homeless for the second time as the Iraqi government began evacuating the residents of the last remaining camps.

Three years after the country declared territorial defeat of Daesh, Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi, who came to power after the popular protests toppled the previous government, promised to implement policy aimed at integrating the displaced Iraqis into the society.

But no plan to prevent reprisal attacks on them or to facilitate a smooth return to homes have been announced yet.

Now asked to leave with short notice, the residents of the evacuated camps are struggling to find a place to sleep, a situation many humanitarian organisations find alarming.

Security forces already began evacuating Jeddah 5 camp that sheltered 7,000 people as of Monday, telling the displaced people that they would be kicked out if they did not leave on their own, the Washington Post reported the camp residents as saying on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Iraq's Ministry of Migration, Hassan al-Allaf, however, denied the reports of IDPs being forced out of the camps. He told the Washington Post that the departures from the camp were rather consensual.