The price of silver has rallied as the online trading movement – driven by Reddit users – fuelling the rise of unloved shares like GameStop took a shine to the precious metal.

Silver prices on Monday surged to an eight-month high after silver-mining stocks leaped and coin-selling websites were swamped as small-time investors piled into the metal, the latest target of a retail-trading frenzy that has sent financial markets on edge and users to trend #silversqueeze. WallStreetBets, a subreddit that took on Wall Street last week to rally prices in GameStop and other viral stocks, has been abuzz with how to use silver to take down the fiscal elite.

The feverish buying extended to silver mining stocks in Australia and China and to online dealers, with large US broker Apmex warning of processing delays while it secures more bullion and Money Metals exchange suspending trade until mid-morning on Monday.

"The Reddit crowd has turned its sights on a bigger whale in terms of trying to catalyse something of a short squeeze in the silver market," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at brokerage IG Markets in Melbourne.

"This is their big, bold Moby Dick moment," he said.

Using stock of troubled video-game store

Stock markets were roiled last week after a spike in retail demand to buy the stocks most bet against by hedge funds drove huge gains in companies such as GameStop Corp and prompted fresh concern that Covid-19 monetary and fiscal support measures were fuelling a market bubble.

With chatrooms abuzz with talk that silver was the new target, silver-exposed stocks, funds and coins jumped, helping push spot silver up more than 11 percent, with London-listed miners up strongly, including Fresnillo, up 18 percent.

After falling 3.6 percent last week – its biggest weekly fall in three months – the MSCI All-Country World Index was up 0.5 percent in early deals, tracking overnight gains in Asia.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.9 percent while Japan's Nikkei added 1.5 percent and Chinese blue chips rose 1.2 percent after the country's central bank injected more cash into money markets.

Futures for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, meanwhile, both pointed to a stronger open on Wall Street, up around 1 percent.

While the retail battle versus Wall Street, coordinated over online forums such as Reddit created some systemic risks, the bigger danger was in the tech sector, where some stocks had "eye-watering valuations," Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid said.

"Retail has in many parts driven such valuations in the last 10 months. If this pops the wider market will have bigger issues than last week."

Gold followed silver higher, up 1 percent to $1,864 an ounce, while oil also tracked the gains in other commodities, with both Brent crude and its US peer up around 1 percent.

Duel with small investors over GameStop

Across most of America, GameStop is just a place to buy a video game.

On Wall Street, though, it has become a battleground where swarms of smaller investors saw themselves making an epic stand against the one percent.

The funds serving the financial elite started to walk away in defeat last week. Big bets they made that GameStop's stock would fall went wrong, leaving them facing billions of dollars in collective losses.

All the wild action pushed GameStop's stock as high as $380 on Wednesday, up from $18 just a few weeks ago.

The stunning seizure of power gives some validation to smaller-pocketed investors, many of whom are encouraging each other on Reddit and are trading stocks for the first time thanks to brokerages offering free-trading apps.

It has also left more investors on Wall Street asking if the stock market is in a dangerous bubble about to pop, as AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond and other downtrodden stocks suddenly soar as well.