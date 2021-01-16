WORLD
Saudi Arabia to reopen Qatar embassy in coming days
Weeks after a deal to end the three-year row with Qatar, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said full diplomatic relations will resume with Doha.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021. / Reuters
January 16, 2021

Saudi's foreign minister has said that the kingdom expects to re-open its embassy in Qatar in the coming days, following a US-backed detente last week in a three-year-old dispute between Arab states.

It is just a matter of logistics, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told journalists in Riyadh when asked about embassy reopenings.

Full diplomatic relations will resume, he added.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denied that and said the embargo was meant to undermine its sovereignty.

Riyadh on January 5 announced a breakthrough US-backed deal to end the row with Doha, to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran.

The countries have opened up their air spaces to each other and some flights have resumed.

