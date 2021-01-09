It’s 2021, and in true dystopian fashion the Taliban has an active Twitter account, but the sitting President of the United States doesn’t.

Earlier on Friday, Twitter permanently suspended the president's account, and wiped all his old tweets.

The Twitter Safety account posted shortly afterwards, saying: "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

This comes after Trump was similarly banned from Facebook and Instagram following riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr, the President’s son, posted a video on Facebook attacking the decision, describing it as "the kinda stuff" that would make the late Chinese communist ruler Chairman Mao "really proud".

Ambiguous decision

Twitter’s decision cited the riot that took place at the US Capitol earlier in the week, as well as its previous warning on Wednesday that any further violations of its rules could lead to a permanent ban. The decision was allegedly made by Jack Dorsey during his vacation at an island in French Polynesia.

The company goes on to detail the specific content that justified their decision, including a tweet shared by Trump on January 8, 2021 that read:

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Shortly after, the president tweeted that he will not be attending Biden’s inauguration.

Twitter explains how these tweets led to a ban, stating:

“…these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks. After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.”

Ethical dilemma

It seems the turning point for Twitter was when Trump failed to condemn his supporters who staged a violent riot at the Capitol building as Congress was meeting to certify election results.

In a tweet, Trump shared a video where he gently encouraged the rioters to return home, while reassuring them that he loved them and that they were “special.”

But Trump’s ban by Twitter and other social media platforms raises ethical questions over their complicity in his rise to power, and the damage he’s wrought on the country. This also gives rise to a crucial ethical dilemma: can a rent-paying private enterprise decide on its own to censor the sitting President of the United States?

In many senses, Twitter’s move reflects the power and reach of Silicon Valley’s billionaires, and more critically, their ability to act on it.

This also raises a host of key questions with far-reaching ramifications on civil society, and the future of freedom of speech worldwide.

For instance, what was the process behind this unilateral decision, and who made it? Should a private corporation be able to exert such outsized influence on public communication? What role should social media companies play in mass communication?

For most, given social media companies’ near monopoly on mass communication and publishing, public oversight is required.

While Twitter has defended its right to exercise a permanent ban on users who violate its rules and regulations, the boundaries between free speech and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s ability to censor it, have yet to be clarified.

Public oversight

For this very reason, in an attempt to install a measure of public oversight over social media giants, Congress held multiple hearings on the issue of monopoly and censorship.

In fact, two months ago, Jack Dorsey testified under oath to Congress that Twitter does not censor conservative voices. Two months later, Trump and tens of thousands of his supporters are facing bans in a blatant, highly-visible inroad on public discourse and the political process.

Twitter asserts that it has resisted banning Trump for years, making the argument that a world leader should be able to speak to his or her citizens without censorship. But that principled stance would not last. The company would reverse course on its position after escalating tweets from Trump that cast doubt on the results of the US 2020 election, and a riot at the Capitol.