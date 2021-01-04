Representatives of the Indian government and protesting farmers have failed again to reach an agreement on the farmers' demand that new agricultural reform laws be repealed.

With the government refusing to revoke the legislation, the farmers pledged on Monday to continue blockading key highways linking the capital with the country's north.

The two sides agreed to meet for more talks on Friday.

"It is up to the government whether it wants to solve the farmers' problems. We will not end our protests until our demands are met," said Hannan Mollah, a leader of the farmers.

In their last meeting on December 30, the two sides reached a consensus on two issues, that the government would continue its subsidy of electricity for irrigating farms and that farmers would not be punished for burning crop residues, a cause of air pollution.

Over a month of blockade