WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli army carries out air strikes, shelling across Gaza
Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling hit areas of northern and southern Gaza, with multiple sites targeted in eastern Khan Younis, say witnesses.
Israeli army carries out air strikes, shelling across Gaza
Smoke rises in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, October 30, 2025 / Reuters
December 19, 2025

The Israeli army launched air strikes and artillery shelling on areas in northern and southern Gaza, witnesses told Anadolu.

In the eastern areas of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes targeted multiple sites, while artillery shells struck nearby areas.

Israeli military vehicles have also opened intermittent gunfire in the same areas since dawn, according to residents. Off the coast of Khan Younis, Israeli gunboats opened fire with machine guns on fishing boats at sea, witnesses said.

In the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, northern Gaza, the army launched an air strike, and plumes of smoke were seen rising from the targeted areas.

RECOMMENDED

No information was yet available about casualties.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 395 Palestinians and wounded 1,088 others, according to the latest figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel has killed more than 70,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 people in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the truce.

RelatedTRT World - Unexploded Israeli ordnance kills Palestinian child in Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations