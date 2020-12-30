A plane carrying the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines ordered from China's SinoVac Biotech has arrived in Turkey.

The Turkish Airlines plane carrying vaccines landed on Wednesday at Esenboga Airport in the capital Ankara at 5.44 am (0244 GMT). The aircraft was carrying three million doses that will be used to immunise 1.5 million people.

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Ankara will be receiving 50 million doses of the SinoVac vaccine and that the first 20 million doses will be delivered during December and January.

“The plane that brought our vaccines has arrived at Esenboga Airport. Tests will begin in Turkey Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Institution. As soon as the tests are completed, our vaccination program will be carried out under the coordination of the General Directorate of Public Health. We will succeed together,” Koca said.

The minister also announced that the country will purchase up to 30 million doses of another vaccine developed by German-based biotech firm BioNTech.

Vaccinations will not be mandatory for now, and Turkey aims to convince the public about the necessity of vaccination against the coronavirus, making mass vaccination possible.

Turkey aims to produce Sputnik V

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey aims to produce Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine domestically but has asked for more information about it before inoculating its citizens.