With technology advancing at breakneck speed and private tech companies accruing immense power, governments have been forced to adapt to a brave new – and alarming – siliconised world that has rapidly come into focus, one with profound consequences for the future of the global economic and political system.

From India banning TikTok, the US threatening to delist Chinese firms, to Australia creating supply chains around rare earth minerals that block out China, technology was at the forefront of global politics in 2020.

For geopolitical futurist Abishur Prakash, 2020 was the year where the world transitioned away from the old world of geopolitics to what he calls “Next Geopolitics”.

The previous model of geopolitics, governed by oil and natural gas, was made up of countries with private actors holding little sway over how the global system was governed. In Next Geopolitics, “it’s not just countries that are geopolitical players, but technology companies have become global stakeholders in their own right and should be treated as such,” Prakash told TRT World.

Since 2013, Prakash has been tracking the role technology would have in reconfiguring the established world order, and how technology’s rapid transformation is generating new geopolitical risks. He is the author of several books, including his latest ‘The Age of Killer Robots’.

In his capacity with the Center for Innovating the Future (CIF), a Toronto-based futurism consultancy focused on the future of business and geopolitics, Prakash spoke with TRT World to map out what he sees as the ten risks that will drive geopolitics for 2021.

1. Data Borders

Abishur Prakash: Data borders are about governments realising that if they don’t take control of their data, they will be at a competitive disadvantage on the world stage.

A handful of governments have now woken up and said we don’t want our data going to solely help the US and China. If you look at data localisation laws in India and the EU’s proposal for a single market for data, at the crux is wanting to take control of their data.

By doing this, it will lead to new data borders and barriers of how data can move around the world, and who can access that data.

2. Blocked World

AP: When it comes to Blockchain, the elephant in the room is geopolitics. So far, it’s only been looked at through a commercial and political lens, such as for elections.

But governments are now preparing state-led blockchain projects, the biggest example being China’s Blockchain-Based Service Network (BSN), announced in October 2019. This is China’s bid to rewire the world and essentially place the world economy on a Chinese set of protocols. It’s the equivalent of a new internet being created, except China will be in control of it.

If you think about China taking BSN to parts of Asia, Africa, Europe – there are many countries that are not going to want to peg themselves to China’s blockchain like the US, India, Japan, the UK, and Australia. They will view it as perhaps the biggest geoeconomic threat they have faced in years. That means they will create their own “political blockchain” and BSN. This would mean a complete split in the global economy, and how it’s governed and interconnected. And it will happen at a scale that most governments don’t fully understand yet.

3. Tech Governance

AP: While tech governance has been around, the key distinction to keep in mind is the institutions that have been around for the past 70 years have 1) included the entire world, 2) they have expanded into technology as an afterthought. The UN was never created to deal exclusively with technology.

Now we have the D-10 group that is trying to set the global rules around 5G, and the G7-led Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI). New tech-based alliances that are emerging are becoming institutions in their own right because they are actively trying to create rules, but they are not open to the whole world. The D-10 and GPAI have purposefully not invited China or Russia into their fold.

Over the next 12 months, these groups are only going to gain traction and new groups are also going to form as countries will want to govern technology in their own way. And this is going to create a global clash between governments over who has the jurisdiction to set the global tech rules.

4. Tech Trade

AP: Governments were late on the trigger when it came to AI and 5G. They were allowing companies to build their networks and export algorithms solely for commercial gain without thinking about what the broader geopolitical implications were.

Now they’ve woken up with the 5G ban and will take aim at emerging tech fields like quantum computing and augmented reality (AR) because these two have the same transformational capabilities as AI and 5G. Quantum computing for encryption protocols around the world, and AR for geopolitical and commercial gain.

One way to maintain their edge is through export controls, which has already begun: the UK recently unveiled rules for malicious investments and doesn’t want foreign companies involved in merger & acquisitions of UK companies.

5. Big Breakup

AP: For the past two decades, tech companies have grown at an exponential level and become the gatekeepers of society. When they were growing, governments were asleep at the wheel, and even when they were paying attention they didn’t understand the severity of what was taking place.

There are many recent proposals on how Big Tech can’t exist the way it does and needs to change. But that’s a pipedream. The reality is that Big Tech now has a permanent role in society the same way governments do, and these two sides are clashing over who has the right to govern society.

This fight will only intensify because no side is going to want to cede control. Gen-Z and Millennials underpin social media companies today, and when they become politically active, social media will be the main channel they communicate on or run for office.