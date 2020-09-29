The World Health Organization has said it was investigating allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse linked to efforts to fight Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The WHO said its leadership and staff were "outraged" by recent reports of sexual abuse by people saying they were working for the UN health agency in the Ebola fight.

"The actions allegedly perpetrated by individuals identifying themselves as working for WHO are unacceptable and will be robustly investigated," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The betrayal of people in the communities we serve is reprehensible," it said, stressing that "we do not tolerate such behaviour in any of our staff, contractors or partners."

WHO stated that it has a "zero-tolerance policy with regard to sexual exploitation and abuse."

"Anyone identified as being involved will be held to account and face serious consequences, including immediate dismissal," it said.

Over 50 women accuse aid workers