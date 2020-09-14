Opinion
WORLD
5 MIN READ
Donald Trump and the Nobel Peace Prize
There's little chance that Donald Trump's nomination for the prize will result in a win.
Donald Trump and the Nobel Peace Prize
A medal of Alfred Nobel is pictured prior to the beginning of a press conference to announce the winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Medicine on October 2, 2017 at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. / Getty Images
AnonymousAnonymous
September 14, 2020

With little time left before November 3, 2020, election day in the US, both President Trump and Democratic Presidential Candidate Biden are working overtime to sway the public. While Trump spent the weekend at several rallies in Nevada, Joe Biden has been attending private fundraising events. 

As you may recall, citing his achievements over the last 3.5 years, President Trump expressed that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize both on social media and in his press conferences.

In 2018, eighteen Republican Congressmen sent a letter to the Nobel Committee stating that the president should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his North Korea initiative. This year, two surprise statements from two other countries' parliament members made President Trump happy. 

Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Riksdag of Sweden, stated that he nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work for the Kosovo-Serbia deal, whereas Tybring-Gjedde, a member of Stortinget, the Parliament of Norway, stated that he nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on the Israel-UAE peace deal. Both men have radical-right backgrounds and sympathy for Trump is what the two have in common. Gjedde was one of two Swedish deputies that nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018.

The Nobel Peace Prize, having been awarded since 1901, was omitted in certain years due to the World Wars and other political reasons. According to Alfred Nobel’s will, every year, individual(s) or organization(s) to have endeavored the most for peace between nations and peoples, for disarmament and demilitarization, and for convening peace congresses, are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. 

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo. Members of this committee are elected by the Norwegian Parliament. This year 318 people have been nominated for the prize. Regarding the nominee numbers, this year saw the fourth-highest number of nominees in history. Nominees are evaluated in Norway, and the prize is awarded there. But all the other Nobel prizes are awarded in Sweden.

Recommended

As you may recall, former President Barack Obama won it in 2009, at the beginning of his first presidential term. President Obama’s award was described by many as premature. However, the  Nobel Selection Committee determined that President Obama would be deemed worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize thanks to his leadership for peace and safety in a world without nuclear weapons.

The last date to be nominated for this prestigious prize is February 1, which means Trump has already been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Those who also have been nominated for this prize next year include Michelle Obama, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, and Greta Thunberg. The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn’t make a statement about the nominees. By its rules, that data must remain confidential for 50 years.

In my opinion, President Trump will not be receiving the prize. Since the Nobel Selection Committee Members consist of mostly liberals, it is highly unlikely they vote for a candidate like President Trump, whose ideas completely contradict their ideology.

Last year Trump said, “I would get a Nobel Prize for many reasons if they gave it out fairly.”

Let us not forget that recently, there have been reactions against the committee because some people, chosen by the Nobel Selection Committee, have been deemed worthy of the prize despite not deserving it.

Whether President Trump wins the Nobel Peace Prize or not, if he gets re-elected, he will already have received the greatest prize in his life.

Explore
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried