The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution on the fate of thousands of foreign fighters and their families being held in Syria and Iraq.

The other 14 members of the Security Council supported the resolution that encouraged countries to prosecute, rehabilitate and then reintegrate into society their nationals who had engaged in terrorism-related activities.

But the United States refused to support the resolution because it did not demand countries actively repatriate foreign fighters who travelled to the Middle East to join Al Qaeda and the Daesh.

Growing division between allies

The US veto highlighted the growing divide between Washington and its European allies, as well as Arab countries, who have refused to commit to taking back foreign fighters since allied forces crushed Daesh over a year ago.

Washington, whose insistence on including the word "repatriation" in the text was originally backed by Moscow, has long pressed the idea of repatriating foreign fighters detained in Syria and Iraq.

"The Indonesian resolution before us, supposedly designed to reinforce international action on counterterrorism, was worse than no resolution at all," said US UN Ambassador Kelly Craft.

"It fails to even include reference to the crucial first step – repatriation to countries of origin or nationality," she said.

Thousands of foreign fighters and their families remain in prison camps in Syria and Iraq as countries resist taking them back.

Some European countries, including France and Belgium, have adopted a case-by-case approach to repatriating the children or even wives of fighters held in the Middle East.