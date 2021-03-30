Turkey’s National Security Council has called on actors in Syria to halt actions that could worsen the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the war-weary country.

In a three-hour meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, senior Turkish officials discussed foreign policy, terrorism, and regional developments, said a council statement.

Stressing the crucial importance of permanent and sustainable peace in Syria while protecting the country's territorial integrity and political unity, the council said, Turkey would support any initiative to bolster peace and stability in the region.

It also called on all actors in Syria to put an end to acts that would deepen the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country now in its tenth year of civil conflict.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Turkey currently hosts nearly four million Syrians, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.

It is also providing protection and humanitarian assistance to more than five million internally displaced people in northern Syria.

Greek human rights violations

The council also called on Greece to act in line with good neighbourly relations and abide by international law, instead of stepping up its policies against Ankara.

Greek human rights violations against its Turkish minority and irregular migrants were among issues tackled at the meeting, according to the statement.

On the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, it said countries from outside the region should take a neutral position and a common approach protecting mutual rights and benefits.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected the maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that those maximalist claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara last year sent several seismic vessels to explore for energy in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).