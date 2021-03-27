The founder of an Izmir-based software company says Turkish game developers are on the path to success after creating six of the 10 most downloaded games in the US.

Mert Can Kurum, founder of Ruby Games, on Friday said his company's game, Hunter Assassin, was the fifth most downloaded game in the world in all game categories.

Another game, Handyman 3D, which was released in March was among the top 10 most downloaded games among iOS users in the US, he said.

"We are one of the leading companies in the hyper casual gaming industry in our country. We believe that we have made contributions, albeit small, to Turkey in reaching this position."

