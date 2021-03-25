As is known, the proposal which recognises the events of 1915 as a "genocide" was first passed by the US House of Representatives and then by the Senate, with a unanimous vote in 2019 during the 116th term of the Congress.

While the resolution is not a "statutory" provision, it was a great victory for the powerful Armenian diaspora in the US and the anti-Turkish groups supporting it.

The decisions passed by Congress last year are not binding on Turkey, I do think they do need to be taken seriously. This month, a bipartisan group of 37 Senators joined Senator Bob Menendez, the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to urge President Joe Biden to join Congress in fully and formally recognising the so-called Armenian Genocide.

Last April, during his campaign, President Biden had announced that he would recognise the so-called Armenian Genocide if he were elected. Vice President Kamala Harris stance on this matter mirrors Biden's, and she is from California, where there is a large Armenian diaspora. In a tweet on 24th April 2018, she had stated that she recognised the so-called genocide and supported proposals in the Senate.

The US president saying "genocide" will not cost Turkey anything or end up with sanctions. However, such a statement will give greater impetus to the Armenian diaspora's efforts to have their claims recognised. In the United States of America, 49 out of 50 states recognise the Armenian claim, with Mississippi as the outlier.

The voicing of the events of 1915 by the highest office in the US dates back as far as 1920. Woodrow Wilson, US President at the time, had requested that Congress place Armenia under a mandate government.

In his speech, Wilson said that "the people of the US had been deeply impacted by the agonizing circumstances caused by lack of security, hunger, and poverty in Armenia."

At the time, the word "genocide" wasn't in use yet. Since then, it took almost a half-century for the Armenian claims to make it to the political agenda in the US. In the 1970s, due to its increased economic strength and volatile relations between Turkey and the US, the Armenian diaspora picked up the pace to have its claims recognised.

Within this framework, a reception was held for American Armenians at the White House during Jimmy Carter's term on May 16, 1978. In the speech made by Carter at this reception, he said that there had been "an organized effort to extinguish the whole Armenian population in the period leading up to 1916."

Reagan's recognition

In a statement made on Holocaust Memorial Day, on April 22, 1981, former President Ronald Reagan commemorated the victims of the Jewish Holocaust. In his statement, Reagan said, "The lessons learned from the Holocaust, just like the Armenian holocaust prior to it and the Cambodian holocaust after it, must never be forgotten."